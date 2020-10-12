How mining mitigates economic impact of COVID-19 ― Adegbite

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Monday, disclosed efforts by using mining to cushion effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Adegbite made the disclosure in a welcome address to officially declare the 5th Annual Nigeria Mining Week on virtually, where he acknowledged the fact that the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the economy of nations as a result of lockdowns and other containment measures, which in Nigeria he said, “we were further impacted by the sharp dip in oil revenues arising from the fall in global prices.”

According to him the Nigerian government views the current economic challenges as an opportunity to re-access strategies and rebuild a more resilient and diversified economy.

He further stated that in addressing COVID-19 challenges it is paramount to enhance domestic knowledge, skills and technology in mining institutions to improve mining governance, which under his leadership there are programmes initiated to re-equipping these institutions and extensively training staff, whereby all is being done at the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency Laboratory, the National Metallurgical Development Centre and the Nigerian Institute of Mines and Geosciences to be strengthened to provide research and build capacity in the sector.

Also, the Ministry is conducting stakeholders’ consultation to educate and sensitize communities, state and local governments, as well as civil society groups on their role in fostering the development of the mining industry for shared prosperity.

The Nigeria Mining Week starts from October 12-16, 2020 virtually in Abuja, with 2000 participants expected to be in attendance.

“The Ministry is introducing digital service platforms and infrastructure for the efficient governance of the sector. A Remote Sensing Centre located in Abuja has been established to identify and manage informal and registered mining co-operative sites throughout the country.

“Government is currently establishing a complete and comprehensive electronic National geo-Data Centre which will include current and colonial geoscientific data. The Geo-Data will easily be a findable global network and accessible in a digital format to all investors and researchers.”

According to the Minister, on generating employment for the youths, the government has designed a range of skills-building and livelihood enhancement programmes. The skills development programme on gemstones and jewellery making will soon commence while the revitalization of the famous Ladi Kwali Centre to train youths on pottery making is at an advanced stage. It is the intention of the government to replicate these centres in other political zones of the country.

He also made it known that with the with government’s effort to grow the economic development of some strategic minerals is ongoing, which the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) has successfully taken off in that regard.

He also stated that “Informal mining operators are now being organized into mining co-operatives and integrated into the institutional mining framework. The co-operatives are currently being provided with extension services while the gold produced is purchased and processed for supply to Central Bank.

“Nigeria is on the verge of making a strong break-through in building a sustainable gold ecosystem. The Segilola Gold Project, which is under construction, is Nigeria’s most advanced gold project with the capacity to process 650,000 tons per annum. Two firms have also been granted licenses to build gold refineries.”

He added that process of developing a sustainable barite industry to boost the local content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry has commenced, which government is driving investments in Bitumen, Calcium Carbonate and phosphate minerals.

According to him effort to de-risking investments in the mining sector through the provision of geodata has intensified as the National Integrated Mineral Exploration Programme (NIMEP) has entered its 4th phase-out of the five phases that were scheduled. This phase would involve extensive drilling and analyses of samples of target areas. Already, tracts of mineralization with significant findings are being discovered.

He also stated that the Mining Cadastre Office has been upgraded to an online system, and six zonal offices have been created in order to ensure institutional efficiency, transparency and non-discretionary administration of mining titles in Nigeria, which will soon be commissioned.

However, the Minister said the government is considering to “fine-tune a few sections to create further ease of doing business in the Nigeria minerals industry. We will look forward to a vibrant collaboration with state governments, the National Assembly, communities, operators and other stakeholders in all our endeavours to accelerate growth in the mining industry.”

