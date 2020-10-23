Kindly Share This Story:

Up to 20 soldiers were confirmed dead and six others missing as armed insurgents stormed an army base in Khash Rod district of Afghanistan’s western Nimroz province on Friday.

District Governor Hajji Khalil Watandost said on Friday.

“The Taliban rebels launched multi-pronged offensive on a military base known as Dehmazang in Khash Rod district at 1.00 a.m. on Friday.

“After killing 20 soldiers, they took all the weapons and ammunitions from the base and retreated,’’ Watandost told Xinhua.

Six more soldiers have gone missing, the official added.

The Taliban militants also suffered casualties in the firefight that lasted for a while, Watandost said, but could not give an exact figure.

The Defence Ministry has yet to make a comment.

This is the second deadly offensive launched by the Taliban group on government forces over the past couple of days.

In the previous attack, which happened on security forces in the northern Takhar province on Wednesday, more than 40 security personnel, including the army and police personnel, were killed. (dpa/NAN)

