Breaking News
Translate

How insurgents killed 20 soldiers Afghanistan

On 1:51 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Up to 20 soldiers were confirmed dead and six others missing as armed insurgents stormed an army base in Khash Rod district of Afghanistan’s western Nimroz province on Friday.

District Governor Hajji Khalil Watandost said on Friday.

“The Taliban rebels launched multi-pronged offensive on a military base known as Dehmazang in Khash Rod district at 1.00 a.m. on Friday.

“After killing 20 soldiers, they took all the weapons and ammunitions from the base and retreated,’’ Watandost told Xinhua.

Six more soldiers have gone missing, the official added.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS: Withdraw soldiers from Lagos streets now— Mabel Oboh to Buhari

The Taliban militants also suffered casualties in the firefight that lasted for a while, Watandost said, but could not give an exact figure.

The Defence Ministry has yet to make a comment.

This is the second deadly offensive launched by the Taliban group on government forces over the past couple of days.

In the previous attack, which happened on security forces in the northern Takhar province on Wednesday, more than 40 security personnel, including the army and police personnel, were killed. (dpa/NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!