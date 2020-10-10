Kindly Share This Story:

One month after the leader of a notorious kidnap and armed robbery gang terrorizing Benue and Taraba State, Terwase Akwaza, also known as Gana, was killed by men of the Nigeria Army, operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, IRT, have swooped on the property belonging to late gang leader and arrested four members of his gang, including his elder brother, Terkula Akwaza.

When Vanguard interviewed the 47-year-old elder brother, he disclosed that he decided to help his brother save his money and buy property, even when he knew they were proceeds of crime because according to him, he was scared of his brother and he didn’t want people to think that he was jealous of him.

Akwaza also said that he was happy that his brother has been killed, affirming that his brother’s death would now bring peace to him and members of his family, who he said had been on the run for a long time since Gana started his notoriety.

Narrating how Gana ventured into crime and the property he acquired for him, Terkula said; “Gana’s criminal tendencies became known in 1993 when he started smoking Indian helm and we didn’t know what to do about him.

“That same year, Gana stole a truck in the market and when he was caught, he was beaten and he ran away from the village but came back five years with many boys who were loyal to him and taking orders from him.

“They started by farming but moved into armed robbery. He became so notorious and highly dreaded, that some politicians started hiring him to kill their opponents and do their bidding.

“My family ran away from Benue State due to his activities, but I came back in 2016 after he was granted amnesty by the state government in 2015 and was contracted to collect taxes for farm produce.

“He set up a company and made me the managing director, managing the company’s account and we were paying salaries to people working for the company and remitting government’s own percentage to its account.

“Later that year, Gana was accused of killing a Special Adviser to the Governor and he was declared wanted.

ALSO READ: Gana and the end of an error

“Rather than surrendering, he ran into the bush and started sending money to my account which I was using to buy landed property and machines him. He sent me over 200million between 2017 and the day he was killed.

“I bought a drilling machine worth over N35million, an excavator at the rate of N19.5million, a dredger at the rate of N14million, a low-bed truck for N15million and a Nissan pick-up for 2.7million.

“Then we bought two landed property at Asosi Junction close to Abuja for N5.7million, and another land close to Abuja for N4.5million.

“I learned that my brother bought a school at Makurdi known as Lady Selina college in Markurdi, bought two houses at Naka road in Markurdi close to Cathedral, bought a house on Gboko road which has twelve rooms and I just learned that my brother also bought another house in Gboko Yande area in someone else’s name.

“He was buying property in his children’s name. I am happy that my brother has been killed, we now have peace in our family.

“I will stop running up and down now because my brother was hunting me and security agents who were looking for my brother were also hunting me and my family members.

“Government can take all my brother’s property, he got them through crime and I don’t need any of them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: