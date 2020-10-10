How Hans Seebaluck is building world’s biggest social media marketing consultancy firm

Kindly Share This Story:

Valor Media is a social media marketing and consulting agency founded by Hans Seebaluck and two of his best friends.

The company which was borne out of Hans’ passion for marketing and sales consultancy focuses on developing and creating social media marketing strategies for brands and individuals.

Over the years, Valor Media has amassed an impressive clientele base, as well as a premier reputation for converting small businesses to multi-million dollar companies.

“I have over 1,000 000 dollars in lifetime sales under my belt”, he says, “I have helped build multiple companies from zero to six and seven figures and my biggest passion in business is delivering to clients.”

Prior to finding his foot in the sales-marketing and media industry, Hans was well set on his way to studying medicine in college. With an exceptional academic track record, fostered by his Indian background, Hans only changed his mind upon reaching college.

“I come from an Indian Background where academics and schooling is the main priority. I was brought up to excel in school. I graduated with a 4.5 CGPA and 2020 on my SAT. My entire life was predicated on me being a doctor, but when I got to college, I realized how much I didn’t want to do that.”

Hans is also a citizen of three different countries of the world. “I was born in Mauritius, a tiny island off the coast of South Africa, just east of Madagascar. My parents immigrated to Canada where I spent 5 years of my life before moving to the United States. I have tri-citizenship in all 3 countries.”

Talking on some of his core beliefs on life, he says, “I am a massive believer of finding your happiness in this one life that we have. Taking risks, being bold, and chasing what you desire most is the blueprint for living a fulfilled life in my opinion.”

