How Daniel Guaragna founded Canada’s number 1 sales agency

“There are so many great sales trainers in the space that are great at educating,” Daniel Guaragna admits of his competitors. “However, they either don’t educate on what is being executed in today’s day and age, or they are not entertaining. I always remember the three E’s: Entertaining, Educating, Executing.”

As the founder of Canada’s #1 sales agency and sales training company, “Daniel G” has certainly made a name for himself within the industry. Having done $35 million in sales in under four years, he now hopes to take his expertise and share it with other entrepreneurs. “Starting back in 2016 training a company of five people, then six, then seven, then eight… My goal has always been the same: Impact first, income second,” he says.

Daniel has trained over 150,000 sales people, speaking on over 130 stages, putting in over 3000 hours of sales training for free via Facebook and Instagram live, and even completing two world tours. Consequently, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020, Daniel had to get creative with letting his voice be heard. “The simple word for it is ‘pivoting’,” he explains. “My company has actually been able to train more than 50,000 entrepreneurs all over the world using Zoom and through adapting our business to other online tools.”

Nevertheless, Daniel says he has only begun to scratch the surface of the success he hopes to achieve. “My goal is to help another 100,000 business owners and salespeople focus time and energy on prospects who are most likely to become profitable, long-term customers,” he states. “No matter what you see outside your door or hear on the evening news, there is no better time than the present to start your own sales career.”

