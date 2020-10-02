House of Reps members receive N9.3m monthly ― Rep Karu

Kindly Share This Story:

Rep Simon Karu from Gombe State has revealed that Members of the House of Representatives allegedly receive N9.3 monthly, with N8.5m as running cost, and N800,000 as salary.

The lawmaker representing the Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency made the disclosure speaking in a panel at an event to mark Nigeria’s 6oth Independence Anniversary

The event was themed “FixingNigeria at 60 – Sustainable and efficient democracy: Issues on accountability and transparency in governance’ also had Sen. Dino Melaye in attendance

Rep Karu said: “The official salary of a member, house of representatives, which I also receive monthly is N800,000. I told you I was going to say it; why don’t you wait for me to say it? The office running cost of a member of the house of representatives is N8.5 million,” Karu said.

“Those of you who know, know that I said exactly what it is. The problem is what the constituents demand, and when you don’t meet [up], they begin to call you names.

“Just before I walked to the stage I received three emails from my constituents demanding money and jobs. When you don’t, it becomes an issue.”

Vanguard

