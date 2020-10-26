Hoodlums vandalised, loot drugs, equipment worth N120m, says Osun HIS boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), Dr Samuel Oginni on Monday disclosed that hoodlums looted and vandalised N120million worth of drugs and equipment belonging to the agency

Addressing a Press Conference after assessing the extent of damage perpetrated at the agency by hoodlums during a raid of its headquarters in Osogbo on Saturday.

He said the agency had been distributing drugs to public hospital under the health insurance scheme in Friday, October 23, which gave some persons the impression that Covid 19 palliatives were stored in its warehouse, hence, the attack on the facility last week Saturday.

He added that during the attack on the complex, besides drugs, electronics, ICT equipment, Office furniture were also vandalised and looted.

According to him, the looted items, including drugs and other office valuables is valued at N77.7million, while vandalised items in terms of drugs and office equipment are worth N42.3milliom

