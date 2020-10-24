Vanguard Logo

Hoodlums on rampage loot NASS members houses, Coldstone creamery others in Calabar

Destroy APC, NLC Secretariat, set INEC office ablaze

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Despite the 24 hours curfew declared by the Cross River government on Friday, what began as an invasion of stated-owned warehouses has degenerated into a looting spree as hoodlums looted various establishments, malls, confectionery amongst others.

The rampage took a different dimension from arson to attack houses of prominent politicians in the state, especially National Assembly members.

Vanguard learned hoodlums wielding axes and guns caused mayhem in Calabar including the popular Marian road and 8 miles on the outskirt of the capital city.

Places attacked include, Nigeria Labour Congress Secretariat, INEC Municipality LG council office, CITRA, Coldstone creamery, Domino Pizza, Valuemart mall owned wife of the former governor, Mrs. Obioma Imoke, IBedmore phones, Cross River garment factory amongst others.

Recall earlier that some government owner offices were looted while SEMA office houses the Cross River State Newspaper Corporation were also set ablaze.

Vanguard gathered that as Saturday morning the looting which started yesterday became intensified as hoodlums succeeded in ransacking some building inside the Ayade industrial park including the garment factory.

Findings show that the houses  Senator Representing Southern Senatorial District in Cross River and House of Reps members were torched at Mayne Avenue and Atimbo respectively.

