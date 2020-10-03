Hoodlums in Warri stab priest to death for denying pregnancy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe – Warri

There is palpable tension in Igbudu community in Warri South Council Area of Delta as hoodlums in the area allegedly stabbed a man, simply identified as Mr Victor, to death for denying a pregnancy.

According to sources, the deceased until his alleged murder, was a priest of the community.

They said trouble started when the deceased denied impregnating a Hausa girl in the area which made some Hausa boys in the area angry.

The angry youths allegedly laid a siege for the deceased at a carnival held at Degbori street on Thursday night, where they stabbed him multiple times.

The deceased is said to be the grandson of one of the community leaders, Chief Alawuru.

“The deceased, Mr Victor, the grandson of Late Alawuru went to a carnival at Degbori street when he was killed.

“The deceased was killed because he allegedly impregnated a Hausa girl and denied being responsible for the pregnancy.

“As I am speaking to you now there is serious tension in the community because people are afraid that there is going to be reprisal attacks,” a source who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent in Warri.

When contacted for comments, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome confirmed the incident. She said “yes, it is true, somebody (a man) was killed. Investigation is ongoing.”

