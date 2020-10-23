Hoodlums break into COVID-19 warehouse in Ondo, loot palliatives, set it ablaze

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Hoodlums have broken into government warehouses in Akure, the Ondo state capital, and looted COVID-19 palliatives stored there.

The hoodlums according to reports thereafter set the warehouse ablaze.

The warehouse is located within the Chief Magistrate court premises in Akure metropolis.

Vanguard gathered that the palliatives were given to the state by the Federal government.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did the flag-off ceremony of CA-COVID 19 palliative items distribution in Akure, the state capital on August 10 this year.

Acting of a tip-off, it was learned that the hoodlums stormed the warehouse and pulled down the doors, and carted away the palliatives.

It took the intervention of the military to restore normalcy to the scene of the incident in Akure, Ondo State capital.

A viral video of the incidents on social media showed people packing out bags and cartons of the palliatives which expected to have been shared by the government to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The palliatives include bags of rice, sugar, Indomie Noddle’s, and other food items.

Vanguard

