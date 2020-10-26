Hoodlums attack warehouse, loot COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

…As angry mob storms FCT aluminum market, Idu Industrial Layout

By Luminous Jannamike

Hoodlums on Monday attacked a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives are kept at Secretariat road, Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja.

After the hoodlums gained entrance into the warehouse, they looted some COVID-19 palliatives, a resident in the area said.

The warehouse, located near West African Examination Council (WAEC) office, is said to contain items belonging to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The looting started as early as 7:45am, an eyewitness confirmed.

Palliatives carted away included bags of rice and cartons of noodles, cartons of milk and tinned tomatoes, among others.

Some of the items were taken away on motorcycles.

It was learnt that the hoodlums later asked residents in the area to move into the warehouse and pick some palliatives.

One of the residents, Abdulmum’een Idris, said, “The warehouse is being looted at the moment. The hoodlums are asking residents to come and be picking the palliatives.”

Asked if he was sure the items were not provision stored by traders and business people in the warehouse, he said: “The CACOVID stickers are on the bags of semolina.”

According to sources, the items were only brought in on the 12th of October, 2020 by CACOVID but #EndSARS protests were said to have delayed the distribution.

…Mob storms Idu Industrial layout again

In the same vein, an angry mob has gained entrance into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Aluminium market located at Idu industrial layout.

The hoodlums took away different furniture materials including doors, window frames, cutting machines, welding machines, chairs, tables other valuables.

As at the time of filing this report, the situation is still ongoing as there were no security men on sight.

Vanguard

