Hoodlums attack APC council Secretariat in Delta

Perez Brisibe, Udu

Hoodlums operating under the guise of the #ENDSARS protest, over the weekend invaded the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Udu local government area of Delta State destroying and carting away office items in the building.

The secretariat which is located in a rented property in Udu town was allegedly invaded by the hoodlums who carted away unspecified items and tried to also raze down the building less for the timely intervention of good Samaritans in the area.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Delta State APC publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, described the attack as misdirection by misguided elements masquerading themselves as #ENDSARS protesters which led to the wanton destruction of properties.

Imonina also disclosed that there are threats to unleash mayhem on the APC faithful and its leaders at all levels in the State and warned members of the party in the state to be mindful of their movements.

He said: “It is indeed sad that some misguided elements who ought to know that Delta APC has never been in political power in Delta State since 1999 till date, misdirected their energies towards causing harm to the properties of the party and the party’s stalwarts.

“Delta APC calls on security agencies in the State to up their game by protecting the lives and properties of Deltans, especially APC members and leaders who are now targets of evildoers in the State.

“To those who can believe anything because of political bias, and allow some unscrupulous elements in the State to use them to cause harm to their fellow brothers and sisters, we pray that you extricate yourselves from evil manipulations. Change for good before the long arm of the law catches up with you.”

