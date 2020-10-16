Herbalist in court for allegedly planting charms in civil servant’s house

Kindly Share This Story:

A 48-year-old herbalist, Toyin Dada, on Friday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly ”planting” charms in a civil servant’s house.

The police charged Dada with two counts of felony and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on Sept. 28 around 9. 30 p.m at Apadehin along Okitipupa-Erinje Road in Okitipupa magisterial districts allegedly trespassed into the complainant, Babatunde Uninne’s house.

Orogbemi alleged that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, when he planted charms and mounted his shrine in the complainant’s house, after a mild argument.

He said that the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections, 59 and 249, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Musa. Al-Yunus admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Al-Yunus adjourned the case until Nov. 3 for further hearing.

