Helen Oritsejafor reveals path to success in news book

Helen Oritsejafor in the new book You Too Can Become A Success, the author, Mama Helen Oritsejafor, illuminates the realities of living the best life yet by adhering to renewing your mindset, committing to the standards of perseverance, excellence and hard work, while exercising a profoundly rejuvenating relationship with God.

These are contained in the new book to schedule to be launched on October 10, 2020.

Mama Helen called for re-strategizing and re-structuring before reopening of businesses and organizations globally, in a bid to create riveting ideas and tactics that would keep the business and organizations functioning properly in order to avoid a downfall. She said it is important for solid strategic measures to be adopted, as the growth, sustainability and effective functionality of the establishment is key.

“This book serves as one of the necessities to discover the secrets of succeeding above all odds and standing tall at the end of it all”.

She said the book would be launched immediately after the online quarterly masterclass of the 6th edition of the CEOs Company Mentorship Class, tagged: “Overcoming the Effects of COVID-19 on Business”.

“The class mentored by the author aims to close the knowledge gap for organizations and businesses in order to survive the current global economic crisis”.

