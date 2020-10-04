Helen Oritsejafor points way to success with new book

With the challenges of life, it becomes hard for most individuals to perceive themselves as candidates of success.

The ability to succeed lies deep within everyone, and can only be activated with a change of perspective about obstacles.

These are contained in a book written by Mama Helen Oritsejafor, titled: “You Too Can Become A Success”, scheduled to be launched on October 10, 2020.

In the book, she explained the realities of living the best life by adhering to the renewal of mindset, committing to the standards of perseverance, excellence and hard work, while exercising a profoundly rejuvenating relationship with God.

Oritsejafor further highlighted that there is a need for re-strategizing and recuperations before reopening, to generate gripping ideas and tactics that would keep organizations running.

The book would be launched immediately after the online quarterly masterclass of the 6th edition of the CEOs Company Mentorship Class, tagged: “Overcoming the Effects of COVID-19 on Business”.

The class mentored by the author aims to close the knowledge gap for organizations and businesses in order to survive the current global economic crisis.

After the launch, the book will be readily available on Amazon, Eagle Strength Bookshop in Delta State, Roving Heights Bookshop and Patabah Bookshops, respectively in Lagos State.