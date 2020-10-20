HAPPENING NOW: Two dead as suspected cultists clash in Ikorodu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Two persons were dead confirmed Tuesday, at Laketu area of Ikorodu, Lagos State during a clash among some suspected cultists.

The incident occurred about 20 minutes ago behind Bus Rapid Transit BRT, Terminal in Ikorodu.

Problem ensued when business and vehicular activities were paralysed due to the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Ikorodu and its environ.

Although the protests were peacefully organised at Ikorodu roundabout, Agric and some other major outlets in Ikorodu but some suspected hoodlums took laws into their hands by opening fire on one another.

The fall-out has led to the death sentenced f two unidentified persons at Laketu area.

Also, street urchins popularly called Area Boys have seized the ocassion to break into shops and business places carting away goods and valuable items.

As at the time of filing this report, there is tension in the area as people scamper for safety.

An eye witness, Solomon Ajagbe, said he hurriedly left the area due to persistent shooting.

At press time, sporadic gunshots were ongoing in the area.

