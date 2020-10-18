Halt proposed redundancy of Staff, Itsekiri youth tells Chevron

Kindly Share This Story:

Itsekiri apex Youth body under the auspices of Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) has called on the management of Chevron to immediately halt the proposed redundancy policy of over 600 Staff.

INYC in a statement signed by its president Comr.Weyinmi Agbateyiniro said that “ Chevron is taking the Itsekiri ethnic Nationality for granted and we will not hesitate to shutdown Chevron for a noble cause such as this.

“This call, no doubt, becomes expedient in order to avert the concomitant reactions which could cause serious break down of law and order across the length and breadth of the entire Niger Delta region.

“Chevron has more Americans than Africans especially Nigerians in their workforce. Therefore, it will be most appropriate to reason that America is the best place to retrench workers because they have the biggest economy and lowest unemployment rate in the world. They can absorb their people into other sectors easily but Nigeria does not have the capacity to take care of anyone who is laid off.

“Since no labour or trade union confer on the Itsekiri people and other ethnic nationalities in the Niger delta the status of an oil and gas producing communities, they must as a matter of urgency hands off any form of negotiations on all issues relating to this redundancy policy as the Itsekiri people will not allow the destiny of their bread winners to be trade off over a mess of pottage.

“Let Chevron be unequivocally told that owing to the signicance attached to these employees that majority of our people heavily depend on for their survival and of course, our employment quota which has not been completely filled in line with our crude oil and gas production quantum and the Nigerian local content law, if others compromise and trade off the interests of their employees on your payroll, the Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) will not allow a single itsekiri staff in your workforce to be dropped. Accordingly, we shall mobilise everything at our disposal to ensure that this evil does not happen in our life time.

“Consequent upon all the aforementioned, we are therefore giving your management seven days (with effect from today) to revoke this redundancy policy and make such revocation public or be prepared to face the full wrath of the Itsekiri people.”

“Chevron has no reason to lay off workers in an impromptu manner, we are ready to unleash furry on Chevron if its Management fails to yield to our demands”.

