Gunmen release Kidnapped Kaduna school students, teacher six weeks after

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

After collecting ransom in two tranches, the four JS-3 students and their teacher, have been released by their abductees.

Those who regained freedom were the three female students, a female teacher and a male student.

The victims were students and a teacher of Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya, in Kaduna According to a locale, the kidnapped persons were freed on Saturday night after money was paid as ransom in two tranches.

They were abdicated 6 weeks ago, when attempting to write an examination in the school. The gunmen stormed the school compound and took them away. A man was shot and killed during the operation.

It was at the Damba Kasaya village near Buruku of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

A source told journalists that the Gunmen had killed Benjamin Auta ,28,and burnt a small church, before they led the abductees to an unknown location.

