By Jimitota Onoyume

Unknown gunmen have shot dead a Policeman, disappearing with his AK47 riffle and a civilian at a Police checkpoint on Eku-Abraka express road ,Ethiope East local government area, Delta state.

The Delta state Police spokesperson, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the killing, saying they were killed on Friday.

