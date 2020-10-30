Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gunmen kill Police officer, motorcyclist in Benue – PPRO

On 6:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gunmen kill Police officer, motorcyclist in Benue – PPRO
File photo of gunmen

The Benue Police Command on Thursday said unknown gunmen killed a Police Officer and a motorcyclist in Ado Local Government Area of the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the officers were ambushed by bandits during their routine patrol.

Anene explained that the Force is still investigating the motive behind the attack, adding that the identities of the victims are still unknown.

READ ALSO: Kidnapping: 6-yr-old boy abducted, father killed, N3m ransom demanded in Nasarawa

“They went out for routine patrol on Wednesday, immediately they came out they were ambushed by unknown gunmen. A motorcyclist passing by was also hit. The two died before they could be rushed to the hospital”.

The PPRO further regretted that Ado LG was one of the councils with difficult terrains to checkmate activities of criminals.

NAN reports that Ado LG is one of the councils in the State that has witnessed unprecedented criminality over the years.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!