Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen kill pastor ‘while trying to harvest banana’ in Ekiti

On 1:40 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Panic in Akwa Ibom community as gunmen attack church, shoot one

Gunmen have killed a cleric, Mr Kayode Ogunleye, dumping his body in a forest on the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti highway in Ekiti.

The lifeless body of the pastor, who was also a staff of the Ekiti West Local Government Area in Ekiti, was found on his farm near the forest.

Sources revealed that Ogunleye, working for All Christian Fellowship Church, was murdered while working on his farm.

He was said to have been shot dead while trying to harvest banana at his plantation.

ALSO READ: Panic in Akwa Ibom community as gunmen attack church, shoot one

One of the sources, who pleaded anonymity, described Ogunleye’s killing as barbaric, calling on security agencies to fish out the killers.

The Public Relations Officer of the police command in Ekiti, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying that it was a suspected case of murder.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!