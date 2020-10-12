Breaking News
Gunmen kill 8 in Katsina community — Police

Police in Katsina State have confirmed the killing of eight persons in an attack by gunmen on Shau village in the Ruwan-godiya community of  Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman, Gambo Isah, a police superintendent, told newsmen that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

He said that the gunmen attacked Shau village, razed many houses and wrecked the vehicle of the village head.

He added that a combined team of security operatives was deployed to the area to engage the criminals who escaped from the counter-attack.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

