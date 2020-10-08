Gunmen kidnap passengers of Agofure bus, ‘keke’, private vehicles in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe – Warri

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped passengers in a fully loaded transit bus belonging to the Agofure Transport Company and other private vehicles on Wednesday evening.

This is coming barely few days after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.

The incident which occurred along the Ughelli–Warri road (East-West road), between Ekreravwen Junction and Urhobo House in Agbarho, also witnessed occupants of a private Mercedes Benz car, a Keke and it’s passengers, and occupants of a Toyota Siena vehicle, whisked away by the assailants.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Ochukwu narrated to newsmen that several vehicles were forced to gridlock as the kidnappers whisked away their victims.

He explained that the gunmen who hid in the bush suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire at them.

The incident is said to have occurred about 6 pm on Wednesday evening.

According to the eyewitness; “Kidnappers just took some persons, hostage, at about 6 pm this evening under the railway bridge after Agofure filling station in Agbarho, Delta State.

“Keke napep with all its passenger, a fully loaded Agofure bus with all the passengers, including the driver, one Siena, and another red car and all the occupants were kidnapped into bush along Ughelli-Warri Highway.”

Their whereabouts remained unknown at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying a rescue operation had already been launched to free the victims.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to Vanguard when contacted.

“The police cannot ascertain how many persons were kidnapped. The kidnappers have only made call to one person (one woman’s husband).

“Several persons were kidnapped but we cannot ascertain the number for now. So, let’s not exaggerate the figures.

“Right from the time the incident happened, our men have been in the bush trying to rescue the victims. The kidnappers were repelled by the Dragon Patrol team on the highway. If not, it would have been worse that what it is.

“We don’t know if anybody was killed. But one wounded person was rescued”, Onovwakpoyeya said.

Some persons who spoke to our correspondent in Warri have insinuated that incidents such as these would become rampant following the ban on SARS.

