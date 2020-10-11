Gunmen attack Pegi Community in Abuja, kidnap ex-Vice Chairman, 13 others

By Kingsley Omonobi,

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night attacked Pegi community in the Kuje local government area, in Abuja and kidnapped 24 people including the former Vice Chairman of the local government area, Mr Mohammed Baba.

Sources said most of the kidnapped person’s who are top officials of the Kuje Area Council includes the Transport Officer, the SA Media, the HOD Food Services and some council legislative members.

The kidnapped people were said to have been abducted as they were returning from a congratulatory visit to the new Education Secretary of the Area Council, Mr Yunusa Zakari whose community is Kabi Mangoro.

The kidnappers hijacked the bus carrying the officials and seized all occupants at gunpoint.

When contacted, FCT Police Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Marian confirmed the incident but noted that the command launched a manhunt for the gunmen to rescue the victims.

