Guinness Nigeria partners Youth Ministry on responsible drinking initiative

Guinness Nigeria Plc, global leader in beverage alcohol, has taken the DrinkiQ initiative a notch higher with a collaboration with the Ministry of Youths and Sports to launch a quiz version for youths between the ages of 18-35 years.

DrinkiQ, an initiative of Diageo, the parent global company of Guinness Nigeria, is an e-learning platform that provides fact and information on alcohol thereby allowing consumers make informed choices around alcohol.

The company has newly introduced the quiz version of DrinkiQ to aptly take the Drink Responsibly campaign to the youth via the Nigeria Online Youth Assembly (NOYA) platform. This is part of the Ministry’s efforts to empower the Nigerian youth by disseminating relevant and timely information on self-development, career growth, training, job and employment placement opportunities via a unified platform.

Nigeria Online Youth Assembly (NOYA) is an aggregator site established as an engagement portal with the youth population in Nigeria powered by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports (FMOY).

According to Guinness Nigeria, the DRINKiQ quiz version aims to test the knowledge of the youth on how much they know about alcohol while educating them on responsible drinking, facts, causes, and consequences surrounding under-age drinking.

Guinness Nigeria, a total beverage alcohol company in Nigeria, continues to reiterate the importance of the company’s part in creating a positive role for alcohol in the society through its partnerships and programmes that reduce harmful drinking habits.

Managing Director, Baker Magunda noted this while speaking on the partnership, adding that the collaboration is in line with efforts aimed at acknowledging the need for responsible drinking. “We have always led the industry in promoting responsible drinking while working with others on related initiatives”, Baker said.

This new direction of the campaign in Nigeria has informed a strategic objective of getting people to take the DRINKiQ quiz with overall aim to encourage attitudinal change by personal responsibility. There is also a shortened version with 10 simple questions that take a few minutes to gain attention and encourage alcohol education.

It was also revealed that the primary objective of the partnership is to get people especially young people to complete the DRINKiQ e-learning quiz as a way of building their knowledge on making responsible choices about drinking or choosing not to drink.

