Guinness Nigeria leads progressive gender portrayal with virtual initiative

In a way to bring more women into advertising practice, media and entertainment industries, Guinness Nigeria recently reinstated its interest in championing the cause for more ‘Progressive Portrayal of Females in Advertising, Media and Entertainment’ with a virtual session featuring CEO EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu; CEO X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko; Founder Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen Peters, and Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc. Baker Magunda.

The riveting two-hour session stirred impassioned discussion amongst the above-mentioned panelists and saw new levels of commitment to tearing down walls and stereotypes as well promoting the inclusion of women in the advertising, media and entertainment industries.

Guinness Nigeria, a Diageo company, has a culture of empowering women, a feat that had earned the company a global recognition as one of the top 25 most diverse and inclusive companies for the 4th consecutive year in 2019.

The recent virtual conference is one in a series of activities Guinness is using to re-emphasise its commitment to championing diversity and inclusion, and as well preach against gender inequality in Nigeria.

Speaking at the session, Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Baker Magunda, said, “Accelerating diversity and inclusion is one of Diageo’s performance ambitions and we remain committed to this course.

“While we have made significant progress with gender portrayal globally, we are determined to go further and faster in Nigeria. We are committed to being the driver of change, causing the desired shift in stereotypes regarding women; demanding and enabling a more diverse and inclusive workplace; supporting and creating work which is truly progressive in its depiction and portrayal of women.”

The brand is encouraging Nigerians nationwide to lend their voices to achieving Progressive Female Portrayal in every field of work.

