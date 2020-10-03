Gtext Homes celebrates Nigeria @ 60 in a grand style

Kindly Share This Story:

…. WHY WE MUST KEEP HOPES ALIVE

By Ekaette Bassey

Nigerians have been advised to remain patriotic and keep hopes alive despite all the issues militating against the country.

This was the crux of the message and theme of the Corporate praise concert which held on 1st of October in Lagos.

The star studded event titled; “9ja @60 corporate praise was organised by Gtext homes to mark the 60th Independence celebration of Nigeria. The colourful event had in attendance some of the best gospel artists in the country.

Mr Stephen Akintayo the CEO of Gtext Homes, one of the leading real estate firm, noted the important of the Virtual Corporate Praise Concert is to encourage corporate organisation as well as entrepreneur across the country and beyond to see the need to serve God despite the challenges faced during the pandemic lockdown.

According to Mr Akintayo ” We tagged it corporate praise because we want the corporate industry including the entrepreneurs to praise God, I believe through praises we can trust God for ideas that can change different sectors. People who argued that God doesn’t care about Nigeria need to rethink because Italy has a better healthcare facilities than we do yet we still recorded low death rate in Nigeria, indeed God has been faithful.

“Gratitude is what changes attitude. This was an intelligent and emotional message by Mike Abdul, a Gospel Minister who said Depression leads to hopelessness. We must keep hopes alive. There is a reason suicide has been on the increase in recent times. That is a pointer to the fact that it is not just about poverty. Rich people also commit suicide. Hopelessness is the reason people do not have much to live for and that attitude must change”, he said.

The event was also blessed by A woman of God, a Gospel Minister Adeyinka Alaseyori, she believes that Nigeria is not were it was, despite the happenings, she believes we have more reasons to keep praising God.

Mr Olarenwaju Bolaji Alani also adviced Nigerians to be more mindful of the things to be grateful for as against just focusing on the negative sides. This, according to him is the best way to turn around the country’s story from doom to gloom.

A cross section of people present at the event told our correspondent that the success of the maiden edition of the concert is an obvious indicator to the high level of preparations of the organisers. They also said that they look forward to subsequent editions.

