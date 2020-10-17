Group takes Water Sanitation and Hygiene to motor park, market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

To commemorate the 2020 Global Handwashing Day, Center for Media Advocacy for Mother and Child (CAMAC), has taken it’s Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), campaign to Kantin Kwari Market and Motor Park in Kaduna.

CAMAC, also donated hand washing materials such as soaps, bucket, dustbin, detergent and disinfectant to the motor park and market to help in keeping their toilets clean and encourage them to keep a clean environment.

Market women and female travelers had expressed dismay over the non availability of such materials when a team from CAMAC visited the motor park early last week to know how women friendly the motor park and market toilet were.

Global Handwashing Day is observed 15th October annually to foster and support a general culture of handwashing with soap in all societies, shine a spotlight on the state of handwashing in each country and to raise awareness about the benefit of handwashing with soap.

Addressing the officials, members of the Motor Park and Market Women on Friday, Program Officer of CAMAC, Miss. Christina Alex, said there was need for not just a women friendly toilet in public places, but also “period friendly toilets” for their menstrual hygiene whenever they are in public places.

According to her, “women and young girls can be comfortable during their monthly menstrual period if the toilet facilities in public places are suitable for use.

She said “this can also save them from getting infected by some diseases called toilet diseases.”

“There is need for extra hygiene especially for women in public places such as the Markets and Motor Parks, hence the need for us as an NGO to enlighten the public about the importance of hand washing to human health in the society.”

“Women and girls need period friendly toilets which must have clean water, soap and should be clean all the time especially during menstruation.”

“Girls may miss schools during their period due to lack of conducive toilets, women may also miss work and market because there is no adequate facilities put in place. And that has some effects on the economy and education of the women and girls”.

“And that’s why we are here to enlighten you all, even though some of you are above the menstrual age but you have daughters at home who you can also educate”.

While commending the National Union of Road Transportation Workers (NURTW) for its efforts in maintaining and managing the public toilets in the park, CAMAC’s Program Officer, stressed the need for the management to ensure frequent washing of the toilets and ensure hand washing equipment are put in place.

Responding, the Secretary, NURTW, Kanti Kwari branch, Mallam Hussaini Buba expressed gratitude to CAMAC for the sensitization campaign to enlighten people on maintaining good hygiene in public places.

He however, urged the NGO to enlighten women on frequent washing of hands and to avoid putting money in their breast which he said could cause cancer.

According to the program officer,

“CAMAC is a media advocacy group that focuses on advocating for policies and programmes that favour vulnerable women, adolescent girls and children in areas of education, health, child’s rights, protection, development and survival.

CAMAC also draws the attention of government and other stakeholders to their plight, with a view to finding lasting solutions to their problem.”

“CAMAC also creates awareness and indulges in sensitizing the public on health issues.”

Vanguard

