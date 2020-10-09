Group meets Ishaku, pledges to support peace efforts in southern Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

The Tiv cultural and social association in Taraba state have pledged to work with the committee set up by Taraba state government to rehabilitate those displaced by the Tiv, Jukun conflict.

This came a day after governor Darius Ishaku inaugurated a committee for the resettlement of displaced persons in Chonku and Asa communities of Wukari local government area.

President General of the group, Joshua Ayagwa, who led a delagtion on a courtesy call on Ishaku, said they are ready to join the governor to find lasting solution to the crisis between the Tiv and their neighbours in southern Taraba.

He regretted the conduct of some members of the group in recent past, and apologized for their misdeeds.

Ayagwa, who is the new president general of the group, also promised a change of approach and thanked the governor for making them feel at home.

Governor Ishaku while responding blamed the impasse between the Tiv and other tribes in Southern Taraba on those he described as merchants of chaos.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu, Ishaku couseld the group against listening to them.

According to him, “they will encourage you to fight and even provide the incentives for you to continue but I want to assure you that there’s nothing to gain from this fighting.”

He said the solution to the crisis is within the state, and further assured of his administration’s resolve to find lasting peace to areas ravaged by the conflict.

Meanwhile, the governor has also inaugurated a committee for the resettlement of displaced persons in the wake of the Tiv/Jukun conflict in Chonku and Asa communities of Wukari local government area.

Residents of the communities who are predominantly farmers are to receive seedlings of assorted crops as they return to their farms.

They are also to be assisted by the state government to rebuild their damaged houses.

Vanguard

