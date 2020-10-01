Group faults Wike, lists achievements of Amaechi in Rivers State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

A political support group, Amaechi Vanguard, Thursday, called on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to immediately step down from office, following his promise that he would resign as governor of the state, if the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, can mention a single milestone he achieved while he was governor of the state.

In a statement in Abuja, National Chairman of Amaechi Vanguard, Mr. Haruna Bature, listed some of the achievements of Amaechi as governor of Rivers State to include the refurbishing of the Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to Bature, Prior to 2015, the Port Harcourt International Airport had been in an unbearably intolerable state such that many has concluded that it was irreparable, adding that today, it is perfectly fitted to meet International standard.

He said: “This uncommon feat was achieved by the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. Travelers can attest to this claim. Another achievement registered is on the Port Harcourt port, which has been bitterly criticised as a worthless and unrealistic project due to the fact that it went completely comatose in the early 2000s.

“Today, it can be justifiably said that the port is now blooming with life with economic activities here and there. Trucks even stretched their parking up to around the Rivers Government House entrance gate waiting to be called upon to pick up containers at the Port Harcourt Port.

“In more recent time, the Onne Port hosted the largest vessel ever to berth on Nigerian waters. It might also interest you to know that Maersk Shipping and Containers, MSC, Comet and General cargo shipping lines have fully returned to the port with an average of 1,599 containers every fortnight and over 20,000 MR of cargo monthly. Maersk shipping container increased by over 50 per cent.”

Bature added that Amaechi pushed for the construction of Bodo-Bonny mega road with multiple bridges by the Federal Government, noting that the construction of this gargantuan project with reasonable kilometers covered has since gathered momentum.

The scope, he said, comprises the construction of a 39-kilometre road, cross culverts and two mini-bridges with a span of 23 metres each, as well as two creek bridges, Afa Creek Bridge of about 530 metres length and Nanabie Creek Bridge of about 640 metres length.

This, he noted, was in addition to the construction of a major river bridge of about 750 metres length over the Opobo Channel, stating that the project was put at a cost of N120 billion.

He said: “Another major milestone attained by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in Rivers State is the dredging and sweeping of waterways within the Eastern Port corridor. This project was executed by the Bonny Channel Construction Company Limited.

“Few days ago, it can be recalled that he, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, through the marathon support of President Mohammadu Buhari was able to complete and as well commissioned the Warri-Itakpe Rail Line. This project covers 90 per cent of the entire South-South region.

“Approvals has also been given to some private waterfront jetty owners to build private tank farms that have aided the storage and distribution of petroleum products in Rivers State.

“With many achievements already in great quantum, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi has been able to commit the Federal Government 100 per cent, to hasten the Ogoni Clean-up Exercise which is already a reality today.

“Furthermore, approvals have been given for Bonny and Warri Deep Sea projects. This will not only serve as a tug in the heart of onlookers in Rivers State, but the South-South region in entirety.”

Continuing, Bature said: “If not for anything else, I expected the Governor of Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike to have remembered the N78.9 billion which he got from the Federal Government as refunds for federal roads constructed by Rotimi Amaechi when he was the Governor of Rivers State.

“An unbiased observer, judging from the above contributions of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, will unhesistatingly concede more praise to Amaechi. It is obvious that Governor Nyesom Wike has been blindfolded by propaganda.

“Following the interview that was granted by Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike on Monday, in which he alleged that he would resign as governor, if Amaechi can mention just one thing he has achieved for his state.

“Having x-rayed these resounding achievements attained by Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in Rivers State to be precise, and South-South in general, I hereby urge Wike to honourably resign from his position as the Governor of Rivers State.”

