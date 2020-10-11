Group commends Nigerians, IGP, Buhari, VP over dissolution of SARS

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says: “This is a win-win for everyone.”

By Gabriel Olawale

The Voice of Nigeria Youths, VONY, has commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, for dissolving the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

According to the group “by this courageous and forthright action IGP Adamu has shown himself a truly effective leader with a fervent commitment to ensure the Nigerian police acts always in the interest of the citizens.

The group also commended President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for ensuring the dissolution of SARS adding that what is clear in this outcome is “that what we have today is a win-win for everyone: the Nigerian youths who resisted the brutality for which SARS has become infamous, the IG who chose to side with the Nigerian people and the Buhari Presidency that gave the impetus for the outcome.”

On Sunday, the IGP announced that the dissolution of SARS was in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, noting that “by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad are being redeployed with immediate effect.”

READ ALSO:

According to a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its founder, Princess Temilade Aderemi Okesanjo, the VONY congratulated all Nigerian youths for lending their voices online and offline to the need to #EndSARS and reform the Nigerian Police Force.

The statement read, “We commend the patriotic zeal of Nigerian youths that engaged in peaceful protests nationwide and compelled the dissolution of SARS. We also commend the IGP for listening to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, especially our youths who have borne more of the brutality from members of SARS for many years.

“The dissolution of SARS would not have been possible without the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari, and the interventions of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. This shows the resolve of the Buhari administration to ending the plight of the youths and protect the general interest of Nigerians.

“We are confident that this will be the beginning of the needed reform of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the security and protection of lives and property, as mandated by law. We are glad that the IG’s statement also spoke about how the Police will put in place measures to protect Nigerian citizens going forward.

“The Nigerian youth make up over 60 per cent of our population and represents the nation’s huge human capital and potential across different sectors. We urge the President and the VP to continue the good work in formulating policies that will continue to improve the lives and wellbeing of all Nigerian youths and citizens.”

It would be recalled that on Friday, following President Buhari’s directive, the Vice President held a meeting with the IGP, Director-General, State Security Services, SSS, and the National Human Rights Commission to address growing national concerns on the excesses of SARS and other poliNigerians. Before that the VP had met the IGP last week Sunday after which he banned routine activities of the now dissolved SARS.

Meanwhile, the IGP also reaffirmed the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and System that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: