Gridlock: Abuja residents urge speedy completion of Dutse Alhaji road

Some residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja have asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA to ensure the speedy completion of the Dutse Alhaji-Bwari road, lamenting how the slow pace of work on the road has led to the loss of man-hours on a daily basis.

The expansion of the road was awarded to Setraco Construction Company as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion on the route.

A resident of Bwari town, Johnson Bello told journalists that residents usually leave home by 5 am daily kits to be able to get to work in time.

Also, a driver, Alhaji Ismaila Muhktar lamented that aside from the gridlock on the road, motorists are also daily extorted by road traffic officials.

“There is no doubt that the FCT Administration is even helping us by expanding the road but we are begging them to hasten the completion of this road”, he said.

Speaking during inspection of the road, Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Decongestion, Mr Ikharo Attah appealed for understanding on the part of residents.

He said; “Without mincing words, I am very confident that this work will be delivered in the next two months but we shall continue to appeal to residents to be a little patient and show understanding as all the FCT effort is aimed at relieving your burden with regards to this unwarranted gridlock.

‘’We believe that the security officials would be very much on ground to ensure a free flow of traffic throughout this hard period, and we are appealing to all motorists and commuters to please bare with the Administration for the pains because it is for this reason the FCT Ministers and Permanent Secretary decided to expand this stretch of the road’’.

On his part, representative of the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA, Engr. Bayo Baderinwa assured that the company will deliver a high-quality job and meet the two months target as the contractor and supervising officials would be on the ground all the time.

In her remarks, the Assistant Corps Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC in the area, Aderonke Dele said the major problem they have is the refusal of uniform personnel to obey traffic rules.

‘’We are capable of easing the traffic here despite the ongoing road expansion works but most uniform officers driving along this road usually follow one way and this is not good’’.

