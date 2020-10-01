Green Building Council of South Africa inducts Novarick Homes as member

Kindly Share This Story:

Novarick Homes and Properties Limited on July 23, 2020, became one of the first Nigerian real estate companies to be inducted as a member of the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA).

The GBCSA is a non-profit organisation and is one of the seventy-five members of the World Green Building Council. They work with members to inspire and build an environment in which people and the planet can thrive. The community consists of passionate and collaborative planet shapers that operate across the commercial, residential and public sectors; who ensure that buildings and homes are designed, built, and operated in an environmentally sustainable way.

The Chief Executive Officer of Novarick Homes, Noah Ibrahim, during the company’s induction stated that through the activities of the organisation, Novarick Homes will be exposed to advisory services, events, and networking opportunities, as well as education and knowledge-sharing resources, that will effectively position the company in the real estate industry.

The company through this membership seeks to also accurately grasp business opportunities that are related to sustainable and green building activities.

Novarick Homes is dedicated to achieving sustainable development goals through its business activities. Climate change is one of these goals; climate change represents one of the major global issues of our time. The company places this as one of the most topmost priorities and is contributing its quota in addressing this, by the conservation of any environment it finds itself.

Noah Ibrahim expressed his gratitude in his company’s induction and stated that his company’s membership in the GBCSA will contribute to the achievement of their Sustainable Development Goals as well as complement the company’s mission of providing adequate, safe, and affordable housing to Nigerians.

