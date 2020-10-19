Govt partners entertainment outfit for Miss Enugu pageant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu State Government has partnered Rich World Entertainment to host the maiden edition of Miss Enugu pageant on December 5 2020.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Ugo Ibeh said that the state government was determined to fully exploit the potential of its youth in the creative industry.

Ibeh who spoke through his consultant, Obinna Okeobasi assured that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration would continue to promote creative initiatives as a means of youth empowerment.

Chief Executive Officer of Rich World Entertainment, promoters of the show, Bright Ezih, confirmed that the State Government has put everything in place to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

He said: “As the name implies, it’s one that has the full backing and involvement of the Enugu State Government. What this means is that Government has put everything in place. Government also gave us guidelines which we must meet. For instance, people usually make promises in this kind of event and they don’t fulfill such promises.

“So, the government mandated that we bring out the star prize and others before we kick-off. This, we have done as we didn’t just unveil the star prize but every other prize is there.”

He said that the winner of the contest would go home with a star prize of Toyota Camry and trip to Dubai.

Ezih further disclosed that there would be platforms for the contestants to grow through an empowerment scheme as they will be exposed to various trainings in the camp.

He said that the auditioning comes up on Saturday at Palms Polo Park Mall, Enugu while the camp is expected to open on October 30.

