Governor Mohammed swears in new Bauchi Head of Service

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has sworn in a new Head of Civil Service (HoS), Dr Bala Lukshi in an acting capacity.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Bauchi Government House on Wednesday, the governor enjoined the new Head of Service to do his best for better service delivery.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Baba Tela expressed concern at the rate of fraudulent activities currently going on in the state civil service while acknowledging the hardworking, dedication and loyalty of the new Head of Service.

Governor Mohammed urged the new Head of Service to support the state government in its determination to tackle all the challenges in the civil service especially the menace of ghost workers.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards repositioning the civil service in order to reform the sector to ensure effective service delivery.

