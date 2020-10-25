Government alone can’t fund our school ― Visually impaired students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Students of the Ekiti State Special School for the Blind in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere local government area have appealed to well meaning individuals to coalesce effort with the government in the funding of the school, saying government alone could not fund the school.

The leader of the students, Odekunle Yusuf expressed optimism about their ability to fulfil their God-given potentials regardless of their challenge, saying the students would not be deterred in pursuing their educational careers.

Yusuf who spoke during the donation of 100 units of white cane to the students by Lions Club International District 404-B2 Ado-Ekiti as part of activities marking the World Sight Day, commended the club for the gesture.

The Principal of the school, Mr Omojola Adewole, reiterated the need for individuals and organisations to reach to students, especially the special ones, noting that government might not be able to provide their needs.

He said the cane guide would go a long way in assisting the students to navigate their ways in the course of their education in the school.

The chairman of the World Sight day and member of the club, Chief Oyedeji Olajubu said the distribution of the white canes to the students was in fulfilment of their core mandates of improving the standard of living of people, especially the less privileged.

Olajubu admonished students of the school not be deterred by their predicament but strive to achieve their God giving potentials and contribute to the development of the society.

He said, “This is another core mandate of our club and we have been doing this for years now. We have given the students school uniforms and other things in the past but we decided to donate this canes to guide them while walking around.

“I will always advise you students that don’t let the present condition affect you in achieving your potentials in life. You should not see the condition now as a barrier in going higher in life. Lions club will continue to give the helping hand.”

On his part, the District Governor of the club, Mr Ademola Adesoye said Lions Club would continue to give hope to the downtrodden in the society, saying about 275 million people were remembered by the club in 2019 in its humanitarian services.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

