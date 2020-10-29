Gov. Uzodimma flags off construction of 12km Okwudor Road

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has flagged off the construction of 12 kilometer Awo-Omamma-Okwudor Road in Oru East and Njaba Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Owerri by Uzodinmma’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, the governor said that the road would be completed in 18 months.

He expressed confidence that HENAN D.R, the company handling the project would do a good job and deliver on time.

According to Gov.Uzodimma, HENAN D.R. is a reputable company that will do a world-class road that can compete with any other construction anywhere in the world.

Gov.Uzodimma added that the Awo-Omamma-Okwudor road will have double drainage and help address road infrastructural deficit in the state while improving economic activities in the two Local Government Areas and Imo in general.

He pointed out that the road was part of the government’s efforts to help the rural farmers in the area to easily evacuate their farm proceeds to the urban areas and maximise gains of their agricultural output.

The statement added that Gov. Uzodimma inspected a bad spot at Mgbidi on the Owerri-Onitsha express road and emphasised that the portion would be reconstructed to reduce stress for the road users especially during the yuletide.

The statement further quoted Mr Ralph Nwosu, the Commissioner for Works, as saying that the road had been broken down for the past 20 years and became a source of concern to the state government.

