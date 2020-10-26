Gov Fayemi speaks on Nigeria’s unity at Arewa House

Kindly Share This Story:

…as American, Whittaker donates whole library

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As the Arewa House Kaduna prepares to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, Governor of Ekiti State, Dr.Kayode Fayemi would deliver the Anniversary lecture on Nigeria’s unity.

Director of Arewa House, Mallam Shuaib Aliyu who spoke at a press conference, said the forthcoming 50th anniversary celebration of Arewa House in Kaduna,would be held on 30th of October 2020 in Kaduna.

He said Governor Fayemi would speak on “Unfinished greatness, Towards More Perfect Union In Nigeria.”

Malam Aliyu who said an America, Whittaker had willed that his whole library be donated to Arewa

House, explained that the 50th anniversary would be celebrated in the memory of Sarduna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello .

“During Sardauna’s lifetime, he upheld the unity and development of the nation,” he said.

Former heads of state, prominent traditional rulers and other notable Nigerians would grace the occasion, he said.

“The Arewa House is a centre of harmony. A centre that upolds the national unity. it serve as a political bridge between the north and the south. Therefore, we never concentrate our activities on only the northern region, invite people from other part of the country.”

“We are also inviting prominent traditional rulers from the whole country, ministers both serving and retired. We are also inviting former heads of state so that we can come and discuss and celebrate the milestone achievements Arewa House has recorded in the last 50 years.

“Arewa House is the only centre that organizes conference on the national question and the way forward, particularly with the critical nature of Nigerian political history.”

“Therefore, we felt a need for Arewa to celebrate the golden jubilee,” he said.

Aliyu explained that there would be an exhibition of the personal effects that belonged to the Sardauna during his lifetime, even as his parlor had been reverted to its original form.

Arewa House, currently a centre for historical documentation and research ,was the office and official residence of late Ahmadu Bello,the Sardauna of Sokoto who was Premiere of Northern Nigeria.

Vanguard

