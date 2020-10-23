Gospel artistes, ministers convene ‘Praise in Unusual Times’

Kindly Share This Story:

Amid the current situation in the country, notable gospel artistes and ministers across the country will, today, hold an online praise worship and prayer session on the platform of ‘Praise in Unusual Times,’ an interdenominational/ecumenical praise worship and prayers initiative.

The event holding on Zoom and Youtube 7.30pm today, October 23, according to the organisers, is aimed at bringing down the power of God on the country and situations therein.

Among the event’s sponsors and performing ministers are Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Panam Percy Paul, Chioma Jesus, Prosper Ochimana, Obiora Obiwon, Beejay Sax, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Bukola Bekes and Chukwuemeka.

Among supporting, ministers of God are Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Pastor Emmanuel Dania and Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu.

Inviting all Nigerians to the Praise in Unusual Times free event, the group said in a statement: “This event is being convened on the premise of 2nd Chronicles 7:14.

“It says ‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land’.

“You can join us on Zoom via ID: 814 34837923 and Password: Praise, or on YouTube via https://youtu.be/bJ5eODZwds4.”

