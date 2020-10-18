Gombe man ‘charms’ Kano teenage girl into marriage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO— Kano State Police Command says it has arrested a man, one Kabiru Abdullahi, 27, who allegedly charmed and forced a teenage girl into marriage in Gombe State.

It also said it succeeded in arresting three others for allegedly raping a housewife and another minor girl.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed this said while one Sale Yusuf attacked a housewife with knife, stick and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her in a bush, the two others, Isyaku Sani and Usaini Muhammed, lured a nine-year-old girl into a house at different occasions and had sexual intercourse with her.

DSP Haruna said, “On October 10, one Alhaji Iliyasu Yakubu of Matugwe Village Sumaila LGA, Kano, reported a case against one Sale Yusuf, 30, of Ana-Dariya Village Tudun Wada LGA, Kano State.

“He said when his wife Hajara Umar, 40, was returning from Matigwe Village Sumaila council to Falgore Village Tudun Wada council, the suspect attacked her on a bush path with knife, stick and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

“The suspect was arrested and confessed to have committed the offence. The knife and stick were recovered. Case is under investigation.

“Similarly, October 10, one Sadi Alasan of Zaura Babba Village Ungogo, Kano State, reported a rape case against Isyaku Sani, 25, and Usaini Muhammed, 17, both of Zaura Babba Village Ungogo, Kano.

“He said they deceive and lured his daughter, aged none, into a house at different occasions and each had sexual intercourse with her.

“The suspects were arrested and confessed to have committed the offence. The case is under investigation.”

On “charmed” teenage marriage, DSP Haruna said one Nuhu Isah of Sharada Quarters, Kano, reported that on the same date, his daughter, Sha’awanatu Nuhu, 18, left home and did not return.

“They later discovered that one Kabiru Abdullahi, 27, of Gombe State took her to Gombe State and married her.

“On receipt of this complaint, a team of detectives was raised and immediately swung into action.

“The suspect was arrested and investigation revealed that he lured her using charm, and married her.

“The suspect was arrested and charged to court for prosecution,” DSP Haruna added.

