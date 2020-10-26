Go about your legitimate businesses, S-West govs, Afenifere tell lgbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

South West governors in the country have disowned the 48- hour ultimatum given to some Nigeria nationals especially the lgbo to quit the region.

While describing the ultimatum as senseless, the governors enjoined the lgbos in the region to ignore the ultimatum and go about their legitimate businesses.

The chairman of the South West Governors Forum and Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said this in Akure in reaction to the ultimatum purportedly issued by one Adeyinka Grandson.

Akeredolu said that “we strongly condemn the puerile, divisive and revisionist video by one inconsequential individual by name Adeyinka Grandson going viral that has given the Igbos an ultimatum to leave the South West Region.

“This video is not just senseless. It is a product of an agent of destabilization who does not even mean well for Yorubaland.

“lgbos, like every other tribe in the South West are free to go about their legitimate businesses. They are enjoined to ignore the ultimatum.”

The Pan Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere had equally disowned the 48-hour ultimatum given to the lgbos to quit Yorubaland.

A statement issued Saturday night in Akure by its national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti said that the ultimatum purportedly issued by one Adeyinka Grandson was not the group’s initiative.

The statement was entitled” Quit Yorubaland Ultimatum: Not Afenifere Initiative

It read:” Our attention has been drawn to a WhatsApp video now going viral purportedly issued by one Adeyinka Grandson or his representatives giving a 48-hour ultimatum ending on Sunday October 25 to some Nigerian nationals especially the lgbo to quit Yorubaland.

“Most embarrassing to me as the Afenifere leader was that the young man who made the announcement kicked off with the well known tune of Afenifere anthem, thus giving the impression that this was an Afenifere initiative.

” This is to say that we do not know anything about the quit order or are we in any way connected with the issuance or the initiators.”

Pa Fasoranti said that “For the time being, in addition to our other releases, let us all maintain peace.”

