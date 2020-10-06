‘GIS’ is my innovative mantra for Anambra land issues – Enemali

Kindly Share This Story:

…says, it is a continuation of many success process.

From his appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy in Anambra State to his reappointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development, Hon. Bonaventure Enemali has since become one of the highly rated personalities in Anambra State including members of Anambra State House of Assembly for the innovations he has so far introduced at the Ministry.

He recently introduced Geographic Information System (GIS) in the Ministry aimed at providing work for at least 80 unemployed persons. The GIS is a digital system of land documentations which is also available in places like Abuja, expected to promote transparency and discourage fraudulence over land matters. It’ll also put an end to double allocation, illegal taxation and provide relevant information on lands in the state.

“The System will go a long way in solving the major problem of double allocation of lands as recorded previously in the Ministry,” he echoed.

Honourable Enemali was appointed as the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy on March 26th 2018 and re-appointed on June 3rd 2019 as the Honourable Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development b Gov. Obiano administration. He is the youngest to have headed the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy and currently the second youngest Commissioner in Anambra State.

Bonaventure Enemali, born June 21, 1984 into the Christian family of late High Chief Emmanuel Enemali and Late Iyom Ezinne Roseline Enemali of Odi-Ukwala clan in Enekpa village of Nzam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State is the last child of twelve siblings.

After his primary education at Ogbe Primary School Nzam in 1996, he obtaining his first school leaving Certificate at St. Charles College Onitsha 2002. Thereafter, he proceeded to Anambra State University Uli, now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, where he served as the financial secretary of the National Association of Business Administration Students Anambra State University Uli Chapter and was awarded with a Bachelor of Arts Certificate in Business Administration.

READ ALSO:

He also garnered post graduate certificates that include an Abridged Masters in Business Administration from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK – Nigeria, Masters in Management Psychology from Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State, Master Class Certificate in Business Management and Leadership from the London Graduate School and was honoured Doctor of Laws (LL.D) Honoris Causa in 2019 by the Commonwealth University, London.

Enamali started his youthful activities during NYSC with People Against HIV/AIDS in Barracks (PAHAB) as Program Officer in 2008 to 2009, worked with a Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in 2009 before he left to concentrate on his African Child Social Empowerment Centre he founded in 2008. He is the captain of many firms, has advocated against child marriage and has provided care and support for more than 1000 orphans and Vulnerable Children and those affected by HIV/AIDS. In 2018, he provided free health insurance For Igala Communities in Anambra State.

He has served as Board Chairman and member of many boards including Anambra State Investment, Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA, Anambra State Boundary Committee, Committee on Obiano Legacy Project and Anambra State Physical Planning Board. He has also been honoured with many awards.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: