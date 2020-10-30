Gbaja congratulates Oba of Lagos at 77

Kindly Share This Story:

Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday hailed the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu on his 77 birthday.

The Speaker through his Spokesman, Mr Lanre Lasisi, said: “at 77, Oba Rilwan Akiolu remains a symbol of peace and unity not only in Lagos but in the entire country”.

The helmsman of the House observed that “since becoming the Oba of Lagos in 2003, Oba Akiolu has become a blessing, a pillar and is a lover of his people”.

According to him, “Kabiyesi, today marks a commemorative day in your life as you clock 77. I join millions of our citizens to wish you a happy 77th birthday and God’s continuous guidance, blessing and wisdom,”.

