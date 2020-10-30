Breaking News
Translate

Gbaja congratulates Oba of Lagos at 77

On 12:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Oba of Lagos calls for peaceful resolution of Edo political impasse

Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday hailed the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu on his 77 birthday.

The Speaker through his Spokesman, Mr Lanre Lasisi, said: “at 77, Oba Rilwan Akiolu remains a symbol of peace and unity not only in Lagos but in the entire country”.

Also read: COVID-19: Govt calls for strict adherence to protocols as Edo records five new deaths

The helmsman of the House observed that “since becoming the Oba of Lagos in 2003, Oba Akiolu has become a blessing, a pillar and is a lover of his people”.

According to him, “Kabiyesi, today marks a commemorative day in your life as you clock 77. I join millions of our citizens to wish you a happy 77th birthday and God’s continuous guidance, blessing and wisdom,”.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!