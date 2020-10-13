Gambari to chair presentation of ‘She is Eternal & Other Poems’, OFO Launch

Kindly Share This Story:

Organizing For Opportunities Foundation (O.F.O.) has announced a date for its formal launching and the public presentation of Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji’s book of poetry, titled ‘She is eternal and other poems’ to be chaired by Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The organisation said in a statement that it was: “proud and delighted to announce that Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR, the current Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, has accepted our invitation to Chair the public presentation of Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji’s book of poetry, titled She is eternal and other poems. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 11, 2020, starting at 9 am. The venue is the Sam Mbakwe Hall, Imo Concorde Hotel, Owerri, Imo State.”

An internationally acclaimed diplomat, international relations expert, and public administrator extraordinaire, Professor Gambari has held several positions in service to Nigeria and the global community. Apart from serving as Foreign Minister of Nigeria in his 30s, he holds the record as the longest-serving Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations (1990 to 1999).

An author, editor, and scholar himself, Gambari has also served as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (Political Affairs), Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (Special Advisor on Africa), and President of UNICEF. He is the founder of the Savanah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy, and Development, located in Abuja.

According to Dr. Ugorji, author of the book and founder of the OFO. Foundation, “I am tremendously honoured and humbled, that this great son of Africa, has accepted to join us in Owerri for a unique celebration of African womanhood and the creative energy.”

The poet added that for over 25 years Gambari has been a role model, mentor, and senior brother to him. “For the first time, however, I will get an opportunity to host him in my home state, Imo,” Ugorji said.

Using the book as a backdrop, the event on December 11, 2020, will bring over 500 prominent women and men, from home and from the Diaspora, to converge in Owerri to celebrate African women and their historic and triumphant contributions to the human story and to the improvement of the human condition. Several prominent women, writers, scholars, and leaders are being invited and are expected to make Owerri the ultimate destination on December 11, 2020.

The event will also mark the formal launching of Organising For Opportunities (OFO.) Educational Foundation. The primary goal of the organisation is to help provide opportunities in all sectors of the economy for Nigerian youths and to engender an alternate narrative for the restive youths in Nigeria, especially those in the South East. The organisation is a nonprofit, non-governmental, non-partisan organization registered with the CAC, Abuja.

Other participants and their roles during the event will be announced in due course.

The organisers further disclosed that special discounted room rates have been arranged at the Imo Concorde Hotel for registered attendants to the event and urged intending attendees to contact Ms. Isioma Nwaka of the Imo Concorde Hotel for these special room rates (07052609949).

She is eternal and other poem is a collection of poems written by Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji and published by Bluesland Communications, Abuja and Goldline, and Jacobs Publishing, New Jersey. An author of ten books, with several others in various stages of completion, Ugorji is an alumnus of Ife Secondary School, Mbaise, and Holy Ghost College, Owerri.

He holds five university degrees, including a Master’s degree in Homeland Security from George Washington University, Washington, DC, and a Doctorate degree in Educational Administration from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is the first child of HRH Eze Stephen Nwabueze Ugorji and Ugoeze (Retired Major) Anastasia Ngozi Ugorji of Lorji Nwekeukwu Autonomous Community, Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

