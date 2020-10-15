Fuel, Electricity Tariff Hike: Negotiate well, Nigerians are angry — Cleric urges Labour

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

Anglican Diocese on the Niger has urged the organized labour not to betray Nigerians in their negotiation with the Federal Government on the recent increase in petrol price and electricity tariff.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo told labour that Nigerians are angry on account of the hardship they are passing through, and would not tolerate any manner of insincerity and sellout in the course of the negotiation.

Bishop Nwokolo, who spoke on the sideline of the inauguration of 133 Knights and Ladies of St Christopher and five Dames of Diocese, urged both labour and the government to be sincere and transparent and approach the issues with open minds for the good of Nigerians.

“The anger of Nigerian stems from the hardship they are going through in all aspects of life and past disappointments from the organized labour; the leadership of the organized labour should therefore use the ongoing negotiation with the Federal Government to assuage Nigerians. The Nigerian masses are using the ongoing negotiation as a test case for them, and therefore they should not disappoint the people.

“The organized labour, particularly the NLC and TUC, should know that Nigerians are watching them as they negotiate with the Federal Government for their welfare. Nigerians are angry and will never tolerate any kind of sellout as there is punishment for such action from Nigerians. Nigerians expect them to be firm in negotiating for their welfare”, the bishop said.

