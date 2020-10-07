French Open: Djokovic hits line judge with ball

Kindly Share This Story:

Novak Djokovic hit another line judge with a ball in what was an unfortunate – and entirely accidental – incident at the 2020 French Open.

The world number one was attempting to return a big serve from Karen Khachanov in their fourth-round encounter at Roland Garros when he deflected his return towards the head of a line judge.

Djokovic immediately apologised and ensured the official in question was not hurt – fortunately, he did not appear to be. Unlike his infamous disqualification for striking a line judge with a ball at the US Open last month, Djokovic faced no punishment on this occasion.

Djokovic is the joint-favorite at Roland Garros as the top seed, with Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem on the other side of the draw in Paris.

