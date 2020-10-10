Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Four die, others injured in Ibadan autocrash

On 5:23 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Four die, others injured in Ibadan autocrash

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Four people have been confirmed dead while others sustained injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accident which reportedly involved a grandmother and her  two grandchildren occurred at Boluwaji Garage,  Iwo road-Challenge, Ibadan

Sunday Vanguard gathered that a fuel-laden truck veered off the road and ran into the people.

The truck also crushed two other commercial vehicles.

READ ALSO: Abuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP

When confirming the accident in a telephone interview, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi said four people lost their lives in the auto crash.

He said, “Yes, it’s true. I have been informed that four people died in the accident. Our men are still there now trying to sort things out”.

Sunday Vanguard further gathered that a young boy miraculously escaped the accident as he ran for cover when he saw the truck coming their way.

The father of the two children was said to have arrived at the scene but remained speechless seeing his beloved children dead.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!