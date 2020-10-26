Foundation trains 500 youths on food, cosmetics, paint  production

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Possibility Specialists Foundation has restated its commitment to eradicating poverty and unemployment through its various empowerment programmes aimed at helping Nigerians to achieve financial freedom.

The Leadman of the foundation, Abraham Egona stated this during the annual practical industrial empowerment training of over 500 people on production of foods, beverages, cosmetics, paints, household products, fertilizers and other business opportunities, held at Mab Royal Hall, Imoru Ijebu-Ode.

According to Egona:”PSF is an empowerment organization with strategic ideologies to make all those who become members to achieve financial freedom. We give glory to God that we are growing, this is a journey of over two decades during which we have supported the government in empowering people”.

He said asides various empowerment programmes, the PSF also assisted needy members with donations ranging from N100,000 and above .

He said this was designed to support the government in assisting people to achieve financial independence, self discipline, freedom and earn extra income

The legal adviser to the foundation, Mrs Theresa Obi affirmed that PSL is a charity foundation with transparent agenda.

“This foundation was founded by Father Abraham Egona. As the legal adviser, I made sure that the foundation is registered with government. So, this is a very sincere empowerment platform which Nigerians need to know about, free from selfish political and religious interest.

“There are many platforms out there with no purpose but only for personal pockets; PSF is all about charity, it caters for the less privileged, it’s just unfortunate that we have selfish leaders in this country who will pretend not to see a man like him making so much glaring differences in lives of thousands of Nigerians, people like him are worthy of emulation and national honors but reverse is the case. If we have more people like him, the story of this nation will change”, she stated.

Earlier, Deputy Leadman, Pastor Beloved Okebata, in a welcome address disclosed that PSF is God’s agenda to Nigerians and to the world by extension pointing out that it has helped many people in removing obstacles standing in between them and their greatness.

A Benue State retired teacher Dr (Mrs) Stella Iortim, sharing her experience, said PSF changed her life and family beyond imaginations.

Mrs Iortim said, “my journey with Possibility Specialists Foundation started in 2019 through my daughter. This foundation has wiped away tears on our faces and freed us from financial challenges”.

Highlight of the event included presentation of Honda Pilot and Toyota Sienna cars to Pastor Beloved Okebata and Mr Ifeanyi Obo as one of her empowerment offers to worthy members.

Kindly Share This Story: