Foundation donates N500,000 to Injured victims of Lekki Tollgate shooting

By Cynthia Alo

Investment banking expert and founder, Dominic Joshua Foundation, Mr Dominic Joshua, has announced a donation of five hundred thousand naira to offset medical bills for victims of the Lekki Toll shoot out.

Joshua made this disclosure in an Instagram post via his handle, Dominic Joshua which he made available to the media.

Dominic Joshua Foundation is an organization through which Mr Joshua carries out his philanthropic outreaches.

It can be recalled that Nigerian youths have in the past weeks, protested against the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, unit of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the ills that have subsisted in the present-day government.

The donation came as a result of the sad incident of violence that was reported at the lekki toll gate on Tuesday after the announcement of statewide curfew by the Lagos state government.

The primus inter pares investor who announced the donations said, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, that it was in line with his philosophy of helping people and that it was a time when he could not ignore citizens who were brutalised and shot at for taking to the streets to ask for their rights.

According to him, The cash was given to organisations at the front line of the nationwide protest.

He said, “We at Dominic Joshua Foundation have put together a total sum of N500,000 to support two organisations championing the EndSARS campaign.”

He said the money was meant for paying medical bills, as well as for other supplies which they would need to fully recover from what he described as an unfortunate event that should never have happened.

“So as the founder of Dominic Joshua Foundation, an organization focused on philanthropic outreaches, I am giving N500,000 to at least handle some medical bills and food supplies in these trying times,” he said.

Vanguard News

