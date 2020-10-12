FLOOD: Save our souls, Gov Obiano’s aide appeals to FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Special Assistant, Liaison, Abuja, to Governor Willie Obiano of of Anambra State, Barr. Nonso Nwaebili has made a passionate plea to the Federal Government to come to the aid of his kinsmen in Odekpe community in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State over the menace of flood.

The governor’s aide made the appeal after taking a tour around his community and other towns in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Odekpe, which hosts the Nigerian Navy outpost in Anambra State, is populated largely by farmers.

“We have been totally displaced by flood. We don’t live in our houses any more and we don’t have food. We are not lazy people as we are great farmers of yams, cassava, etc but sadly, flood has washed everything away,” he said.

Nwaebili, who is also the Director of Nonso Nwaebili Foundation (NNF), however, thanked Governor Obiano and the government of Anambra State for providing the people with temporary shelter in schools and local government halls where they live as displaced people, noting sadly, “If not for the kind-hearted governor, maybe we would have found ourselves living on the road.”

The governor’s aide added: ”I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Federal Ministry of Environment, which minister is an indigene of Anambra State to immediately look into the flood menace in Ogbaru and other local government areas in Anambra as mentioned by Governor Obiano in his last briefing to the president.

”We also need food and relief materials as a matter of urgency so that our people would not starve to death.

“I want to also commend the Federal Government’s effort in the construction of the Second Niger Bridge. We, the people of Ogbaru are happy with the activities of the construction companies and hope that they will double their Corporate Social Responsibilities, especially with regards to reaching out to us as people displaced by flood.”

